U.S. dollar net longs drop to lowest since mid-March; yen shorts surge -CFTC, Reuters data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long positioning on the U.S. dollar dropped to the lowest level since mid-March in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position fell to $8.805 billion in the week ended Oct. 25, from $10.21 billion the previous week, CFTC data showed.

Net short positioning on the yen, on the other hand, ballooned to 102,618 contracts, the largest since May.

That came after the Japanese authorities likely intervened in markets to stem the slide of the country’s battered currency on Oct. 21, market participants said, following an unexpected jump in the yen against the dollar.

The yen fell as low as 151.94 per U.S. dollar, before Japan stepped in and propped it up.

The greenback, which has rallied on the back of the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening, lost ground in the last week as signs of growing U.S. economic weakness fueled speculation that the Fed is likely to slow the pace of rate hikes.

For instance, surging mortgage rates have sapped housing demand, with U.S. home prices sinking in August.

There are signs of softness on the wage inflation front. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.2% last quarter after increasing 1.3% in the April-June period, data showed on Friday.

The ECI is widely viewed by policymakers and economists as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation because it adjusts for composition and job-quality changes.

Several Fed officials have also floated the idea of downshifting the pace of rate increases. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, both of whom are widely perceived as policy hawks, emphasized the need to stop raising rates in early 2023.

For the month of October, the dollar index .DXY was down 1.2%, falling for the first time in five months.

"A less hawkish monetary trajectory by the Fed, coupled with less assertive rhetoric, would weaken the dollar, and help ease global financial conditions," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"The stronger dollar has become a major headwind for S&P 500 multinationals, especially amid a backdrop of weaker global demand."

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$7.9 billion

25 Oct 2022 week

Prior week

Long

37,579

30,583

Short

140,197

124,919

Net

-102,618

-94,336

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-5.93 billion

25 Oct 2022 week

Prior week

Long

226,734

202,703

Short

151,825

154,553

Net

74,909

48,150

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$3.623 billion

25 Oct 2022 week

Prior week

Long

43,511

40,328

Short

91,316

91,539

Net

-47,805

-51,211

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$0.891 billion

25 Oct 2022 week

Prior week

Long

5,538

7,052

Short

16,838

14,138

Net

-11,300

-7,086

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$1.498 billion

25 Oct 2022 week

Prior week

Long

35,607

35,384

Short

53,762

55,957

Net

-18,155

-20,573

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$2.231 billion

25 Oct 2022 week

Prior week

Long

32,159

33,046

Short

83,605

68,405

Net

-51,446

-35,359

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$0.557 billion

25 Oct 2022 week

Prior week

Long

161,558

133,432

Short

148,984

155,726

Net

12,574

-22,294

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$1.048 billion

25 Oct 2022 week

Prior week

Long

15,639

10,328

Short

28,523

28,773

Net

-12,884

-18,445

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

