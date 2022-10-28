U.S. dollar net longs drop to lowest since mid-March; yen shorts surge -CFTC, Reuters data
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long positioning on the U.S. dollar dropped to the lowest level since mid-March in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net long dollar position fell to $8.805 billion in the week ended Oct. 25, from $10.21 billion the previous week, CFTC data showed.
Net short positioning on the yen, on the other hand, ballooned to 102,618 contracts, the largest since May.
That came after the Japanese authorities likely intervened in markets to stem the slide of the country’s battered currency on Oct. 21, market participants said, following an unexpected jump in the yen against the dollar.
The yen fell as low as 151.94 per U.S. dollar, before Japan stepped in and propped it up.
The greenback, which has rallied on the back of the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening, lost ground in the last week as signs of growing U.S. economic weakness fueled speculation that the Fed is likely to slow the pace of rate hikes.
For instance, surging mortgage rates have sapped housing demand, with U.S. home prices sinking in August.
There are signs of softness on the wage inflation front. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.2% last quarter after increasing 1.3% in the April-June period, data showed on Friday.
The ECI is widely viewed by policymakers and economists as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation because it adjusts for composition and job-quality changes.
Several Fed officials have also floated the idea of downshifting the pace of rate increases. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, both of whom are widely perceived as policy hawks, emphasized the need to stop raising rates in early 2023.
For the month of October, the dollar index .DXY was down 1.2%, falling for the first time in five months.
"A less hawkish monetary trajectory by the Fed, coupled with less assertive rhetoric, would weaken the dollar, and help ease global financial conditions," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"The stronger dollar has become a major headwind for S&P 500 multinationals, especially amid a backdrop of weaker global demand."
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$7.9 billion
25 Oct 2022 week
Prior week
Long
37,579
30,583
Short
140,197
124,919
Net
-102,618
-94,336
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$-5.93 billion
25 Oct 2022 week
Prior week
Long
226,734
202,703
Short
151,825
154,553
Net
74,909
48,150
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$3.623 billion
25 Oct 2022 week
Prior week
Long
43,511
40,328
Short
91,316
91,539
Net
-47,805
-51,211
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$0.891 billion
25 Oct 2022 week
Prior week
Long
5,538
7,052
Short
16,838
14,138
Net
-11,300
-7,086
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$1.498 billion
25 Oct 2022 week
Prior week
Long
35,607
35,384
Short
53,762
55,957
Net
-18,155
-20,573
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$2.231 billion
25 Oct 2022 week
Prior week
Long
32,159
33,046
Short
83,605
68,405
Net
-51,446
-35,359
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.557 billion
25 Oct 2022 week
Prior week
Long
161,558
133,432
Short
148,984
155,726
Net
12,574
-22,294
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$1.048 billion
25 Oct 2022 week
Prior week
Long
15,639
10,328
Short
28,523
28,773
Net
-12,884
-18,445
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)
((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.