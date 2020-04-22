US Markets

U.S. dollar jumps vs Saudi riyal in forwards market on oil slump

Karin Strohecker Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

The U.S. dollar rose against the Saudi riyal in the forwards market on Wednesday after oil prices slumped with Brent crude futures dropping to the lowest in more than two decades on collapsing demand caused by the novel coronavirus. [O/R]

One-year dollar/riyal forwards SAR1Y= rose as high as 264.3 points, their highest level since November 2018, Refinitiv data showed.

The Saudi riyal is pegged at 3.75 to the dollar in the spot market, so banks often use the forwards market to hedge against risks.

