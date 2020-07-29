Markets

U.S. Dollar is Weakening: Here're the Best Ways to Play It

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
Kinross Gold Corporation KGC Mining - Gold the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Lam Research Corporation LRCX NVIDIA Corporation NVDA Baker Hughes Company BKR BorgWarner Inc BWA 4 Cloud Stocks to Win Big on Microsoft's Stellar Earnings Show

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular