U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Weaker as Investors Assess China’s Easing of COVID Rules

The U.S. Dollar closed lower against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers – a major step in reopening its borders, even as COVID cases spike. The news encouraged investors who bought the safe-haven greenback last week to liquidate positions in favor of riskier assets like stocks.

On Tuesday, March U.S. Dollar Index futures settled at 103.893, down 0.1170 or -0.11%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $27.96, down $0.02 or -0.07%.

Treasury yields were higher, but that wasn’t enough to offset the selling pressure. U.S. economic data also failed to move the needle much.

The Commerce Department’s initial take on the U.S. goods trade balance showed the deficit narrowing by 15.6%, while the S&P Case-Shiller report showed home price growth in its 20-city composite cooled to 8.6% year-on-year, the lowest reading since November 2020.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily March US Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum has been trending higher since the formation of the closing price reversal bottom on December 15.

A trade through 105.445 will change the main trend to up. A move through 102.875 will signal a resumption of the downtrend.

The minor trend is also down. A trade through 104.560 will change the minor trend to up. This will confirm the shift in momentum.

The nearest support is a long-term Fibonacci level at 103.664, followed by a minor Fibonacci level at 103.519.

The closest resistance is a short-term 50% level at 104.160. This is followed by another short-term 50% level at 104.825.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at 104.160 is likely to determine the direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 104.160 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this creates enough downside momentum then look for a retest of the pair of Fibonacci levels at 103.664 and 103.519.

Countertrend buyers could come in on the first test of 103.664 – 103.519, but look for an acceleration to the downside if 103.519 fails.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 104.160 will signal the presence of buyers. This could trigger an acceleration into the minor top at 104.560.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

