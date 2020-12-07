U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 90.460, Strengthens Over 91.255

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading slightly higher against a basket of major currencies on Monday after whip-sawing earlier in the session. The market spiked to the upside then gave back most of those gains on heightened expectations of economic aid. The movement could have been triggered by volatility in the British Pound as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to strike a trade deal.

At 06:12 GMT, December U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 90.765, up 0.071 or +0.08%.

The dollar could continue to weaken over the near-term as leveraged funds continued to add more Euro positions in the week to December 1, taking the total amount of $21 billion, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This is important news because the Euro represents about 57% of the dollar index.

Friday’s weak U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report may have lit a fire under policymakers in Washington as talks aimed at delivering fresh coronavirus relief gathered momentum in the U.S. Congress as a bipartisan group of lawmakers worked to put the finishing touches on a $908 billion bill. Members of Congress are expected to offer the legislation as early as today.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 90.470 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. The main trend will change to up on a move through 93.190.

The minor trend will change to up on a move through 92.040. This will also shift momentum to the upside. A new minor bottom was formed at 90.470.

The minor range is 92.040 to 90.470. Its 50% level at 91.255 is resistance. This level stopped the intraday rally on Monday.

The main resistance is a major Fibonacci level at 91.815.

Short-Term Outlook

Monday’s price action suggests traders may be trying to form a support base between a pair of 2018 main bottoms at 90.461 to 90.806. Friday’s low at 90.470 fell inside this ranges.

The daily chart suggests that a break under 90.460 could trigger an acceleration to the downside with the next major target the July 7, 2018 main bottom at 89.790.

A sustained move over the former bottom at 90.806 will indicate the short-covering is getting stronger, while overcoming the 50% level at 91.255 may signal the return of speculative buyers.

