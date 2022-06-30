U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens After PCE Inflation Data Cools More than Expected

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading lower against a basket of major currencies late in the session on Thursday after giving back all of its earlier gains. The move started when U.S. Treasury yields dropped after key inflation data came in slightly cooler than expected.

Some traders are blaming below average volume and position-squaring ahead of the long U.S. holiday weekend for the market’s reversal.

At 19:20 GMT, September U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 104.455, down 0.394 or -0.38%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund is at $27.95, down $0.10 or -0.37%.

In economic news, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, rose 4.7% in May, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That’s 0.2 percentage points less than the month before, but still around levels last seen in the 1980s. The index was expected to show a year-over-year increase of 4.8% for May, according to Dow Jones.

Short-Term Outlook

Trader reaction to the minor pivot at 104.850 is likely to determine the direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Thursday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 104.850 will indicate the presence of sellers. Crossing to the weak side of the minor pivot at 104.335 will indicate the selling pressure is getting stronger. If this creates enough downside momentum then look for a possible acceleration into the support cluster at 103.320 to 103.200.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 104.850 will signal the presence of buyers. If this generates enough upside momentum then look for a surge into the intraday high at 105.315, followed by the main top at 105.475.

A trade through the main top at 105.475 will negate a closing price reversal top, putting the market in a position to possibly accelerate to the upside with the long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780 the next major target.

