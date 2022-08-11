U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trying to Establish Support Base Inside 105.155 to 104.215

The U.S. Dollar closed slightly lower against a basket of major currencies on Thursday but remained inside the previous session’s range, suggesting investor indecision and impending volatility. The market also held a test of a key support zone for a second session, suggesting buyers were recognizing value.

On Thursday, September U.S. Dollar Index futures settled at 104.994, down 0.0860 or -0.08%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $28.14, up $0.02 or +0.07%.

On Wednesday, the dollar posted its biggest decline in five months following a report that showed softer-than-expected consumer inflation. After the report, Fed funds futures traders priced in a 58% chance of a 50-basis-point rate hike in September and a 42% chance of a 75-basis-point increase.

The greenback’s slide continued on Thursday following a report that showed U.S. producer inflation appears to be on a downward trend.

The dollar bounced into the close after hitting a one-month low in response to hawkish Fed members who still back the Fed’s aggressive tightening plan.

With a clash between market expectations and Fed expectations building, U.S. Dollar traders should be prepared for near-term volatility with the next move by the Fed expected to be data dependent.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 104.515 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. A move through 106.810 will change the main trend to up.

The main range is 101.170 to 109.140. The index is currently testing its retracement zone at 105.155 to 104.215. The zone is controlling the near-term direction of the market.

The minor range is 106.810 to 104.515. Its pivot at 105.665 is the first upside target.

The short-term range is 109.140 to 104.515. Its retracement zone at 106.830 to 107.780 is the next key target.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the main 50% level at 105.155 is likely to determine the direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index early Friday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 105.155 will signal the presence of buyers. If this create enough upside momentum then look for a surge into the minor pivot at 105.665.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 105.155 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for a retest of Thursday’s low at 104.515, followed by the main Fibonacci level at 104.215.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.