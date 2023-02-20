U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Traders Trimming Positions Ahead of Fed Minutes

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading flat against a basket of major currencies in a lackluster trade due to a U.S. bank holiday. The dollar is coming off a surprisingly weak performance on Friday, which saw the futures contract give back all of its gains after touching its highest level since January 6.

The greenback rose throughout the week after several Federal Reserve officials signaled that the U.S. central bank likely has to raise interest rates higher to bring inflation back to its desired levels. That hawkish chatter coupled with hotter-than-expected economic data has led some banks to forecast three additional rate hikes this year.

At 10:00 GMT, March U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 103.835, up 0.0055 or +0.05%. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.09, down $0.02 or -0.07%.

Late Friday, long U.S. Dollar Index traders decided to cash in on the rally after investors started covering short Euros and British Pounds.

This week, traders are hoping the release of FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday offers some clues on the pulse of the Fed when it comes to additional rate hikes and how long they will remain at elevated levels.

Daily March US Dollar Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. However, Friday’s closing price reversal top suggests momentum may be getting ready to shift to the downside. A trade through 104.605 will negate the chart pattern, however, and signal a resumption of the uptrend.

The minor trend is also up. A trade through 102.390 will change the minor trend to down. This will confirm a shift in a momentum.

The index is currently trading inside a long-term retracement zone at 103.664 to 105.723. Additional support is a 50% level at 103.090.

Daily March US Dollar Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the long-term Fibonacci level at 103.664 is likely to determine the direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Monday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 103.664 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this creates enough upside momentum then look for a surge into a minor pivot at 104.145, followed by the minor top at 104.605.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 103.664 will signal the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into a 50% level at 103.090.

