U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Traders Targeting 105.500 – 105.723 on Hot Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is surging against a basket of major currencies on Friday with traders setting their sights on 105.500 to 105.723 after the U.S. government reported hotter-than-expected inflation. The news sent U.S. Treasury yields higher, making the U.S. Dollar a more attractive investment.

At 13:53 GMT, March U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 104.890, up 0.351 or +0.34%. On Thursday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.28, up $0.01 or +0.04%. It is expected to open higher.

Hot Economic Data Driving Yields, Dollar Higher

The Commerce Department reported the personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding food and energy, increased 0.6% for the month, and 4.7% from a year ago. Wall Street has been expecting respective readings of 0.5% and 4.4%.

Including the volatile food and energy components, headline inflation increased 0.6% and 5.4% respectively.

Additionally, personal income rose 0.6% versus an estimate of 1.0% and personal spending increased a whopping 1.8% against a 1.4% forecast.

Treasurys and the Dollar rose because this economic news can only mean the Fed will have to keep rates higher for longer to quell inflationary pressures.

Daily March U.S. Dollar Technical Analysis

Daily March U.S. Dollar Index

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through the nearest main top at 105.500 will reaffirm the uptrend. Taking out 100.680 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is also up. A trade through 103.685 will change the minor trend to down. This will shift momentum to the downside.

The nearest major support is the long-term Fibonacci level at 103.664. The closest major resistance is a long-term 50% level at 105.723.

Daily March U.S. Dollar Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 104.539 is likely to determine the direction of the USD/JPY on Friday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 104.539 will indicate the presence of buyers. Taking out the intraday high at 105.115 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. This may create the upside momentum needed to challenge the target range at 105.500 – 105.723.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 104.539 will signal the presence of sellers. This will also put the index in a position to post a potentially bearish closing price reversal top. If this is confirmed, we could see a retest of the support cluster at 103.685 – 103.664.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.