U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Traders Eyeing Treasury Yields for Guidance

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is edging higher against a basket of major currencies early Thursday after a volatile session on Wednesday.

Capped by Robust China Data, Regional German Inflation

Yesterday, the greenback slumped after China’s manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012. The move weighed on the dollar’s appeal as a safe-haven asset as investors rushed into higher risk assets.

The greenback was also pressured by a sharp rise in the Euro, a major component of the dollar index. The single currency jumped after regional German inflation data signaled price pressures remain high.

At 05:20 GMT, March U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 104.545, up 0.113 or +11%. On Wednesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.27, down $0.15 or -0.53%.

Underpinned by Higher Treasury Yields, Hawkish Fed Chatter

Despite the sharp sell-off early Wednesday, the dollar index was able to recover some of its losses into the close as U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors weighed the latest economic data and assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly topped 4% for the first time since November. The 1-year yield climbed 3 basis points to over 5%.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday that he’s “open to the possibility” of a larger interest rate increase at this month’s policy meeting, “whether it’s 25 or 50 basis points, “but hasn’t made up his mind yet.

Daily March U.S. Dollar Technical Analysis

Daily March U.S. Dollar Index

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum is trending lower.

A trade through 105.320 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 100.680 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is down. This is controlling the momentum.

The minor range is 103.685 to 105.320. The index is currently straddling its pivot at 104.503.

The next major upside target is the long-term 50% level at 105.723. The major support is a long-term 50% level at 103.090.

Daily March U.S. Dollar Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the pivot at 104.503 is likely to determine the direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Thursday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 104.503 will indicate the presence of buyers. The first upside target is a minor pivot at 104.683. Overtaking this level could extend the rally into the main top at 105.320.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 105.320 will signal the presence of sellers. Taking out yesterday’s low at 104.045 could trigger an acceleration into the support cluster at 103.685 – 103.664.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.