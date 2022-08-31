U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Traders Bracing for Euro Zone CPI, US ADP Jobs Data

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading slightly lower against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday. Although the early price action is subdued, the volatility is expected to pick up with the release of the Euro Zone consumer inflation data (CPI) report at 09:00 GMT.

Since the Euro is the most heavily weighted currency in the index, the CPI results are expected to drive its early direction. A stronger than expected CPI reading is expected to increase the chances of a supersized rate hike by the ECB on September 8. This should be supportive for the single currency, while putting pressure on the greenback.

At 07:00 GMT, the September U.S. Dollar Index is trading 108.635, down 0.114 or -0.10%. On Tuesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $29.14, unchanged.

Later in the session at 12:15, the ADP will release its Non-Farm Employment Change report. It is expected to show the private sector of the economy added 300K new jobs in August. A number this size should solidify the chances of a 75-basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve on September 21.

Look for a choppy trade with expectations of 75-basis point rate hikes by the ECB and Fed offsetting each other. The dollar will remain the strongest currency since the U.S. economy looks more resilient than the Euro Zone economy.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 109.445 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 107.480 will change the main trend to down.

The minor range is 107.480 to 109.445. Its pivot at 108.465 is the first support. The major support is the long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780. This is the last potential support before the 107.480 main bottom.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the minor pivot at 108.465 is likely to determine the direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 108.465 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this creates enough upside momentum then look for a surge into 109.445. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 108.465 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a break into 107.780. A trade through this level will lead to a test of the main bottom at 107.480. If this fails then look for the selling to possibly extend into the short-term retracement zone at 106.980 to 106.400.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.