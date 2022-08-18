U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 106.830 Pivot Sets the Tone

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is edging higher against a basket of major currencies after paring most of its earlier gains on Thursday as traders continued to digest the July Fed minutes. Traders interpreted the minutes as less-hawkish after policymakers expressed concerns that the central bank could raise rates too far as part of its commitment to get inflation under control.

At 10:47 GMT, September U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 106.580, up 0.094 or +0.09%. On Wednesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.53, up $0.04 or +0.14%.

The odds of a 75 basis-point hike in September dropped to 40% after the meeting minutes, from 52% earlier on Wednesday, with a 50 basis-point hike now seen as a 60% probability.

Looking ahead, the size of the Fed’s next expected rate hike is expected to depend on consumer price inflation (CPI) and jobs data for August, which will be released before its September 21 policy meeting.

Later today, traders will get the chance to react to a slew of U.S. economic data including the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Unemployment Claims, Existing Home Sales and the Conference Board’s Leading Index.

The Philly Fed report could carry the most weight especially if it comes in extremely weak like the Empire State Manufacturing Index did on Monday.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. The trend turned up when buyers took out 106.810, but there hasn’t been much of a follow-through move. A trade through 104.515 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is also up. A trade through 106.108 will change the minor trend to down. This will shift momentum to the downside.

On the upside, resistance is a 50% level at 106.830, followed by a long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780.

On the downside, the nearest support is a 50% level at 105.680.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 106.830 is likely to determine the direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index on Thursday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 106.830 will indicate the presence of sellers. The first downside target is 106.108. Taking out this level will shift momentum to the downside and could trigger an acceleration into the pivot at 105.680.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 106.830 will signal the presence of buyers. The first target is a minor top at 107.300, followed by the long-term Fib level at 107.780. For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.



This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.