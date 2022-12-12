U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trade Dampened by Uncertainty Ahead of Consumer Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading nearly flat against a basket of currencies on Monday, but the movement is a little tight with traders unwilling to place large wagers ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. consumer inflation report and Wednesday’s U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision and economic projections.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a rate hike of 50-basis points after a series of 75-basis point increases, especially given the tightness in the labor market and a reasonably resilient economy.

At 12:52 GMT, December U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 104.705, down 0.094 or -0.09%. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.36, up $0.06 or +0.19%.

Inflation May Have Steadied

Data released on Friday showed U.S. producer prices (PPI) rose 7.4% year-on-year in November, compared with forecasts for a rise of 7.2%, has reminded investors of how sticky inflation is proving, Reuters reported.

Consumer inflation data for November lands on Tuesday and is expected to show a 6.1% increase in the core reading, which excludes food and energy prices, down from 6.3% in October.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily December US Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 105.800 will change the main trend to up. A move through 103.935 will signal a resumption of the downtrend.

The index is currently straddling a minor pivot at 104.868. The nearest resistance is another minor pivot at 105.543. The closest support is the June 16 main bottom at 102.950.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the minor pivot at 104.868 is likely to determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index on Monday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 104.868 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this creates enough downside momentum to take out the minor bottom at 104.410 then look for the selling to possibly extend into the main bottom at 103.935.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 104.868 will signal the presence of buyers. This could lead to a test of the pivot at 105.543, followed by the main top at 105.800. Taking out this level could trigger an acceleration to the upside.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.