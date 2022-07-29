U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Test of 105.470 – 105.155 Could Attract New Buyers

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading lower against a basket of major currencies early Friday as traders continued to react to data showing the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates as aggressively as previously expected.

At 03:45 GMT, the September U.S. Dollar Index is trading 105.935, down 0.301 or -0.28%. On Thursday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.39, down $0.03 or -0.11%.

The biggest drag on the index is the Japanese Yen, which jumped to a six-week low earlier in the session. On Thursday, the greenback posted its largest daily percentage fall against the Yen since mid-March 2020.

Also pressuring the U.S. Dollar was a drop in U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest level in three weeks. From its peak on Wednesday, the two year yields has declined by 24 basis points.

Thursday Recap

On the economic front, data showed on Thursday that gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate in the second quarter. Consumer spending grew at its slowest pace in two years and business spending contracted, raising the risk that the economy was on the cusp of a recession. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rebounding at a 0.5% rate.

Looking Ahead…

On Friday U.S. Dollar Index investors will get the opportunity to react to a boatload of U.S. economic reports at 12:30 GMT including, Core PCE Price Index, Employment Cost Index, Personal Income and Personal Spending. At 13:45 a report on Chicago PMI will be released. This will be followed by reports on revised UoM Consumer Sentiment and UoM Inflation Expectations.

Evidence of growth could be supportive for the U.S. Dollar. Signs of weakness could help extend the current sell-off.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum is trending lower. A trade through 109.140 will reaffirm the uptrend. A move through 103.200 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is down. This is controlling the momentum. A trade through 107.300 will change the minor trend to up and shift momentum to the upside.

The short-term range is 103.200 to 109.140. The index is currently testing its retracement zone at 106.170 to 105.470.

The intermediate range is 101.170 to 109.140. Its retracement zone at 105.155 to 104.215 is the key area controlling the near-term direction of the index.

The combination of these two areas makes 105.470 to 105.155 a key support cluster.

On the upside, resistance is a major Fibonacci level at 107.70.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at 106.170 is likely to determine the direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index on Friday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 106.170 will indicate the presence of sellers. This could drive the index into the support cluster at 105.470 to 105.155. Look for buyers on the first test of this zone. If 105.155 fails as support then look for the selling to possibly extend into 104.215.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 106.170 will signal the presence of buyers. This could trigger a surge into a minor pivot at 106.645, followed by the minor top at 107.300.

