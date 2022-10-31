U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Supported by Lower Expectations of Fed Rate Hike Slowdown

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is edging higher against a basket of major currencies on Monday, underpinned by last week’s strong U.S. economic data that show cased underlying inflation pressure, dampening wagers that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal a slowdown in its aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 10:52 GMT, December U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 111.010, up 0.404 or +0.37%. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $29.78, up $0.05 or +0.15%.

The dollar is up 0.37% against the Euro, 0.68% versus the British Pound and 0.81% against the Japanese Yen.

Improving Economy, Higher Yields Underpin U.S. Dollar

Treasury yields rose on Monday as markets looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s November meeting, due to begin on Tuesday.

The 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 6 basis points to 4.0665%, and the yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose by around 7 basis points to 4.4928%.

Last week’s strong U.S. economic data contributed to the rise in yields and the U.S. Dollar. On Friday, the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index reflected that inflation remained strong in September, with the core rate showing an expansion of 0.5% compared to August and 5.1% over the last 12 months.

Data on Friday also showed that U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in September, while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble.

Meanwhile, the gross domestic product (GDP) report released on Thursday indicated that inflation may be easing as it showed higher-than-expected levels of economic growth.

Fed to Raise Rates, Uncertainty Surrounds Potential Rate Hike Slowdown

Traders are widely expecting the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 75 basis points this week. However, due to the strength in the economy and high inflation, traders are paring bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could flag a slowdown in its aggressive interest rate hikes. Daily December US Dollar Index

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart, however, momentum is trending lower. A trade through 109.365 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. A move through 113.835 will change the main trend to up.

The nearest resistance is a short-term 50% level at 111.098, followed by 111.600. The nearest support is a Fibonacci level at 110.237, followed by another 50% level at 109.448.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 111.098 is likely to determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index on Monday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 111.098 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a surge into 111.600.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 111.098 will signal the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the support cluster at 109.448 -109.365. For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.



This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.