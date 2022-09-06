U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Struggling as Euro, Sterling Recover from Multi-Year Lows

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is inching higher against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after reversing an earlier loss. Gains are being capped by a recovery from multi-year lows by the Euro and British Pound. The Canadian Dollar is also strengthening against its U.S. counterpart, while the Japanese Yen is trading sharply lower.

At 07:01 GMT, the September U.S. Dollar Index is trading 109.625, up 0.115 or +0.11%. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $29.37, unchanged.

Dollar bulls took a break earlier in the session on Tuesday after hitting a 20-year high the previous day. The index gapped higher on Monday’s opening in reaction to a plunge in the Euro. That move was fueled by recession fears after Russia shut off natural gas to Germany. Today’s early weakness was the result of a slightly stronger Euro.

The British Pound is up against the U.S. Dollar after sliding to a 2-1/2-year low on Monday. Liz Truss is Britain’s new prime minister after winning a leadership vote on Monday and her promises of tax cuts add certainty to government finances.

The Dollar/Yen rose to a fresh 24-year high as U.S. monetary policy tightening gathers pace and widens the gap with the Bank of Japan’s ultra-low interest rates.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 110.260 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 107.480 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is also up. A trade through 108.235 will change the trend to down.

The minor range is 107.480 to 110.260. Its pivot at 108.870 is the nearest support. The major support is the long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 109.815 is likely to determine the direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 109.815 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this creates enough upside momentum then look for a surge into 110.260. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 109.815 will signal the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for a break into the pivot at 108.870. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration into 108.235, followed by 107.780.

Side Notes

On the data front, traders will get the opportunity to react to the latest U.S. ISM Services PMI report. It is expected to dip from 56.7 to 55.4. A lower-than-expected reading could drop the chances of a 75-basis-point Fed rate hike. This could drive the dollar index lower. For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.



This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.