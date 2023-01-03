U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Steep Rally Launched by Euro Plunge

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading higher against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday with the move driven primarily by a steep drop in the Euro. Against the Japanese Yen, the greenback is trading lower. The Japanese currency is trading at a seven-month high on rising expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might move away from its ultra-easy monetary policy.

At 12:35 GMT, March U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 104.625, up 1.356 or +1.31%. Last Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $27.81, down $0.09 or -0.32%.

BOJ Could Open Door to Rate Hikes

Speculation that the BOJ was set to start shifting from its ultra-loose policy flared in December when the central bank widened the yield cap range on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs).

That was further fueled by a Nikkei report on Saturday that the BOJ was considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2% target in fiscal 2023 and 2024, which helped push the yen to its strongest level against the dollar since June 1 last year.

Germany CPI Data on Tap

Germany’s CPI data, due at 1300 GMT, could provide a preview for inflation in the Euro Zone, with investors waiting to see if cost pressures in the region have weakened after the European Central Bank’s aggressive monetary policy tightening.

German consumer prices, harmonized to compare with other European Union countries, are expected to have risen by 10.7% on the year in December in the preliminary reading, compared to an 11.3% increase in November.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily March U.S. Dollar Index

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. The trade through 104.560 turned the main trend to up. A move through 103.145 will change the main trend to down.

The nearest resistance is a 50% level at 104.825, followed by another 50% level at 105.188 and a main top at 105.445.

The closest support is a pivot at 104.160, followed by a long-term Fibonacci level at 103.664.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at 104.160 is likely to determine the direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Tuesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 104.160 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this creates enough upside momentum then look for a surge into 104.825. Overtaking this level could extend the rally into 105.188, followed by 105.445.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 104.160 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a sharp break into 103.664.

