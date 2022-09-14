U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Steady-to-Lower after Second Straight PPI Decline

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading lower against a basket of major currencies but within striking distance of a 24-year high on Wednesday, shortly after the release of a U.S. producer price inflation (PPI) report that showed a decline for a second straight month in August. Although the index is drifting lower, a rise in Treasury yields is providing support.

Slight Decline in PPI

The producer price index, a gauge of prices received at the wholesale level, declined 0.1%, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Wednesday. Excluding food, energy and trade services, core PPI increased 0.4%.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting headline PPI to decline 0.1% and core to rise 0.3%.

At 13:27 GMT, September U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 109.570, down 0.239 or -0.22%. On Tuesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $29.45, up $0.41 or +1.41%.

Fed Rate Hike Expectations Nearly Unchanged after PPI Data

After the PPI report, the chances of a 75-basis-point rate hike at next week’s Fed meeting jumped to 68% from 66%. The odds of a full percentage point rate hike dipped from 34.0% to 32.0%. Daily September U.S. Dollar Index

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum has been trending lower since September 7.

A trade through 107.480 will change the main trend to down. A move through 110.785 will signal a resumption of the uptrend.

The minor trend is down. This confirms the shift in momentum.

The short-term range is 107.480 to 110.785. The index is trading on the strong side of its 50% level at 109.133, making it support.

The major support is the long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780. This is followed by a support zone at 107.650 to 106.910.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the short-term pivot at 109.133 is likely to determine the direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 109.133 will indicate the presence of buyers. Taking out 109.920 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. This could trigger an acceleration into 110.785.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 109.133 will signal the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for a steep break into the major support at 107.780, followed by a support cluster at 107.670 to 107.650, and the main bottom at 107.480. For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.



