U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis –Sellers Targeting 101.395 – 100.530 Retracement Zone

The U.S. Dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies on Friday as traders trimmed positions on reduced expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency sent investors into the long U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend with growing optimism that the Federal Reserve will be able to tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession.

On Friday, June U.S. Dollar Index futures settled at 101.698, down 0.160 or -0.16%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $27.17, down $0.05 or -0.18%.

Treasury Yield Dip Pulls Dollar Lower

U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Friday as fears over the Federal Reserve’s plans to aggressively hike interest rates appeared to ease and a key inflation reading showed a slowing rise in prices.

The dip in yields encouraged investors to shed long positions in the less-attractive U.S. Dollar. A strong U.S. stock market also weighed on the dollar as investors sold out of dollars bought as safe-haven protection.

The catalyst behind lower yields and the dollar was a slowing in the pace of inflation. On Friday, the Fed’s preferred inflation metric showed a 4.9% year-over-year rise in April. This result matched expectations and could be a sign that inflation is starting to decline.

In other economic news, personal income rose 0.4% in April. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were looking for a 0.5% gain.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. The next downside target is the main bottom at 99.810. A move through 105.065 will change the main trend to up.

The minor trend is also down. A trade through 102.470 will change the minor trend to up and shift momentum to the upside.

On the upside, resistance is a series of retracement levels at 101.820, 102.440 and 103.260.

On the downside, the next major target is the main retracement zone at 101.400 to 100.530.

Short-Term Outlook

Trader reaction to 101.395 and 101.820 is likely to determine the direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index early Monday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 101.395 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this is able to generate enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into 100.530 over the near-term.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 101.820 will signal the presence of buyers. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for the buying to possibly extend into the resistance cluster formed by the short-term 50% level at 102.440 and the minor top at 102.470.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

