U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Rangebound Ahead of US Inflation Report

The U.S. Dollar is trading nearly flat against a basket of major currencies early Thursday as traders brace for the release of U.S. inflation data later in the session. Many of the major banks and institutions are on the sidelines as they await the report that may offer a clearer picture of where interest rates are headed.

At 06:04 GMT, the March U.S. Dollar Index is at 102.790, down 0.138 or -0.13%. On Wednesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $27.76, up $0.01 or +0.02%.

The greenback has been under pressure since last Friday when labor market data signaled a slowdown in wage growth and another report showed a contraction in the services industry. Both reports have encouraged investors to bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not have to raise rates as fast and as high as earlier thought to tame stubbornly high inflation.

CPI Report Forecast

Economists expect the consumer price index (CPI) to dip 0.1% for December but rise 6.5% year-over-year, compared to a 0.1% monthly gain in November and an annual pace of 7.1%, according to Dow Jones.

Excluding food and energy prices, economists expect the CPI for December will be 0.3% higher than the prior month and 5.7% higher than a year ago.

Expected Reaction

The U.S. Dollar is likely to strengthen on Thursday if the CPI data exceeds expectations. A lower than expected reading will trigger a break in Treasury yields which will make the greenback a less-desirable asset.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily March U.S. Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through this week’s low at 102.680 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. A move through 105.500 will change the main trend to up.

On the upside, the nearest resistance is the long-term Fibonacci level at 103.664. The closest major support is the May 24 bottom at 101.00.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 102.965 is likely to determine the direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Thursday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 102.965 will indicate the presence of sellers. Taking out this week’s low at 102.680 will indicate the selling pressure is getting stronger. This could trigger the start of an acceleration to the downside with 101.00 the next major target.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 102.965 will signal the presence of buyers. If this creates enough upside momentum then look for a counter-trend surge into 103.664. Overtaking this level could extend the short-covering rally into 104.090 – 104.423.

