U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Lower Ahead of Weekly US Jobless Claims Report

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is edging lower against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after posting a strong gain the previous session. Weighing on the greenback are slightly lower Treasury yields, but the primarily source of the weakness is nervous traders worried about the outlook for China’s economy.

At 12:31 GMT, March US Dollar Index futures are trading 104.035, down 0.147 or -0.14%. On Wednesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.07, up $0.10 or +0.36%.

Investors are weighing the impact of China’s rapid loosening of its strict COVID-19 rules. Following China’s removal of its quarantine rule for inbound travelers from Jan. 8, the United States, Japan, India and other countries said they would require COVID tests from travelers from China.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-related cases in China continues to rise. This is raising concerns that new strains of COVID could once again disrupt the global recovery.

On the data front, traders will get the opportunity to react to the latest data on weekly U.S. Unemployment Claims. The report is expected to show new jobless claims rose to 225K from 216K.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily March US Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. However, downside momentum has slowed over the past two weeks.

A trade through 102.875 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. A move through 105.445 will change the main trend to up.

The minor trend is also down. A trade through 104.560 will change the minor trend to up.

The short-term range is 105.445 to 102.875. The index is currently testing its pivot at 104.160.

On the downside, the support is a pair of Fibonacci levels at 103.664 and 103.519.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the short-term pivot at 104.160 is likely to determine the direction of the March U.S. Dollar on Thursday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 104.160 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this creates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the Fib levels at 103.664 and 103.519.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 104.160 will signal the presence of buyers. This could trigger a breakout to the upside with the minor top at 104.560 the next likely target.

Side Notes

Be careful buying strength and selling weakness due to the extremely low volume.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.