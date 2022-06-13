U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Looking to Challenge 104.80 as U.S. Yields Climb Higher

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading sharply higher against a basket of major currencies early Monday as red hot U.S. inflation data drove up Treasury yields, making the greenback an attractive asset.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield touched 3.2% on Monday morning, having gained nearly 12 basis points on Friday after U.S. inflation beat expectations, driving bets that the Fed will have to hike rates even more aggressively. The two-year yield extended Friday’s gains to touch 3.159% in early trade, a fresh 14 year high.

At 05:12 GMT, September U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 104.440, up 0.427 or +0.41%. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $27.84, up $0.23 or +0.83%.

Market pricing indicates roughly a two-thirds chance of at least 125 basis points of hikes across the Fed’s next two meetings – on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and in July – according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through the intraday high at 104.450 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. Taking out the main top at 104.800 will reaffirm the uptrend. A move through 101.445 will change the main trend to down.

The minor range is 104.800 to 101.170. The market is trading on the strong side of its pivot at 102.985, making it support. Additional support is the long-term 50% level at 101.125.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 104.013 is likely to determine the direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index early Monday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 104.013 will indicate the presence of buyers. Taking out 104.450 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. A move through 104.800 will reaffirm the uptrend and could trigger an acceleration to the upside. The nearest target is the long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 104.013 will signal the presence of sellers. If this creates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the short-term 50% level at 102.985.

Since the main trend is up, buyers could come in on the first test of 102.985. If it fails then look for the selling to possibly extend into the minor bottom at 102.005, followed by a pair of main bottoms at 101.445 and a support cluster at 101.170 – 101.125.

