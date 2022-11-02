U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Little Reaction to Big Jump in ADP Private Payrolls Report

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is showing little reaction to the ADP report that showed private payrolls rose 239,000 in October, much better than the 178,000 forecast and up slightly from September’s reading.

At 13:00 GMT, the December US Dollar Index is trading 111.145, down 0.214 or -0.19%. On Tuesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $30.01, down $0.02 or -0.07%.

According to ADP, most of the gains came from the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 210,000 positions while wages rose 11.2% in the sector.

Most importantly, wages overall rose 7.7% from a year ago, down just slightly from the September pace. This indicates that inflation is still running hot, which could alter the Fed’s plans to slowdown the pace of rate hikes starting in December.

Fed Could Have a Problem

The financial markets are showing little reaction to the news because the focus today is on the Fed’s interest rate decision at 18:00 GMT. Today’s ADP report serves as an early warning of what to expect from Friday’s major U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report.

When coupled with Tuesday’s robust JOLT’s report, the Fed could have a problem in deciding whether to slow down the pace of rate hikes in December. If it really wants to drive down inflation then the job market is going to have to weaken. If the Fed wants to weaken the labor market then it’s going to have to keep raising rates aggressively.

This issue could be the source of volatility when the Fed releases its interest rate decision at 18:00 GMT. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 75-basis points. However, there is still uncertainty over whether it will announce a slowdown in rate hikes starting in December.

A hawkish Fed will be bullish for the U.S. Dollar. A less-hawkish Fed could drive the U.S. Dollar lower.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily December US Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum is trending lower. A trade through 109.365 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. A move through 113.835 will change the main trend to up.

On the downside, the support zone is 111.098. On the upside, the resistance zone is 112.055 to 112.690.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 111.098 will determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 111.098 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a surge into the resistance zone at 112.055 to 112.690. The latter is the trigger point for an acceleration to the upside.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 111.098 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a steep break into the Fibonacci level at 110.237. If this fails then look for the selling to extend into the resistance cluster at 109.448 to 109.365. If the latter fails to hold then look for an acceleration into 108.197 to 107.780.

