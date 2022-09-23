U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – In Position to Test 112.700 as Treasury Yields Soar

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is soaring against a basket of major currencies on Friday amid as spike in U.S. Treasury yields as investors continued to adjust to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike. Traders are also reacting to the UK’s plan of a series of tax cuts in a bid to boost growth. Meanwhile, the market is bracing for the release of flash PMI data for September that is due to be released later in the day.

At 11:04 GMT, December U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 111.905, up 0.800 or +0.72%. On Thursday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $29.84, up $0.03 or +0.10%.

US Treasury Yields Soar

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose on Friday to an 11-year high as traders continued to adjust to last Wednesday’s Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield also soared on the back of the Fed’s rate hike to a level not seen since October 2007.

Sterling Falls as Britain Sets Out New Economic Plan

British government bond yields surged by the most in a day in 13 years on Friday and the British Pound slid to a fresh 37-year trough against the dollar after UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng laid out a series of tax cuts in a bid to boost growth.

The bond market went into a tailspin, with yields on the two-year gilt – the most sensitive to any near-term shift in interest rate or borrowing expectations – up by more than a third of a percentage point. This was the biggest one-day rise since November 2009.

Looking Ahead…

September flash PMI data is set to be released on Friday, giving markets preliminary insight into the economic state of the manufacturing and services industries for the month. PMI data is used as a key inflation and recession concerns as it reflects whether industries are growing or shrinking, as well as supply and demand.

Analysts are expecting the services sector to inch higher after contracting sharply in August. Meanwhile, growth in the manufacturing industry is set to drop, after slowing down close to 2020 levels last month.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is also set to give a speech that could offer further insights into why the Fed raised rates 75 basis points and what to expect in the future. Daily December U.S. Dollar Index

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through the intraday high at 112.090 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 107.450 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is also up. A trade through 109.075 will change the minor trend to down. This will shift momentum to the downside.

The nearest support is a pair of 50% levels at 110.583 and 109.770.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 111.105 is likely to determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index on Friday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 111.105 will indicate the presence of buyers. Taking out 112.090 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. This could trigger an acceleration into the December 2, 2002 main top at 112.700.

Look for sellers on the first test of 112.700, but taking it out could trigger an acceleration to the upside with the October 17, 2002 main top at 114.270 the next major target.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 111.105 will signal the presence of sellers. If this creates enough downside momentum then look for a pullback into the first pivot at 110.583. If this level fails then look for the selling to possibly extend into the next pivot at 109.770. This is the last support before the minor bottom at 109.075. For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.



