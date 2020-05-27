U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – In Position to Post Closing Price Reversal Bottom

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading higher against a basket of major currencies late Wednesday after reversing earlier weakness. After feeling some early session selling pressure, the greenback was able to stabilize and move higher against the Euro, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Japanese Yen.

The move against the Euro came about even as the common currency remained supported by news of a proposal for an economic recovery package to help the Euro Zone region recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sterling retreated below $1.2300 as investor focus shifted back to the possibility of negative interest rates in Britain and comments from government officials that not much progress had been made in Brexit negotiations.

Worries about the U.S. response to China’s proposed security law for Hong Kong helped drive U.S equity indexes lower during the cash market session, which in turn increased the U.S. Dollar’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. This move led to lower demand for the Japanese Yen.

At 19:16 GMT, the June U.S. Dollar Index is trading 99.240, up 0.334 or +0.34%.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through the intraday low at 98.715 will signal a resumption of the downtrend, while a move through the 98.345 swing bottom will reaffirm the downtrend.

The minor trend is also down. A trade through 99.995 will change the minor trend to up. This will also shift momentum to the upside.

The main range is 94.530 to 103.960. Earlier today, the index attracted buyers when it tested its retracement zone at 99.245 to 98.130.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Based on the early price action and the current price at 99.240, the direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to yesterday’s close at 98.906.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 98.906 will indicate the presence of buyers. This will also put the index in a position to form a potentially bullish closing price reversal bottom. If confirmed, this could trigger a 2 to 3 day counter-trend rally.

Overcoming the 50% level at 99.245 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. This could trigger a rally into the next 50% level at 99.690.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 98.906 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a test of the main bottom at 98.345, followed by the major Fibonacci level at 98.130.

