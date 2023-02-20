U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Hovering Near Six-Week Peak on Fed Rate Hike Bets

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar finished flat against a basket of major currencies on Monday in a low volume trade. Nonetheless, the market remained within striking distance of Friday’s six-week high, after a number of economic reports released last week reinforced market expectations of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

On Monday, the March U.S. Dollar Index settled at 103.780, unchanged. Last Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.09, down $0.02 or -0.07%. The ETF market was closed on Monday.

Helping to underpin the dollar index is the perception that the Federal Reserve might move toward 50 basis points rate hikes rather than 25 basis points.

Late last week, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard both indicated that they would consider a 50 basis point lift of the Fed funds target rate at the meeting in late March.

Daily March U.S. Dollar Index Technical Analysis

Daily March U.S. Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 104.605 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A trade through 100.680 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is also up. A trade through 102.390 will change the minor trend to down. This will shift momentum to the downside.

The support is a long-term Fibonacci level at 103.664, followed by a pair of 50% levels at 103.090 and 102.643. The nearest resistance is a main top at 105.500 and a long-term 50% level at 105.723.

Daily March U.S. Dollar Index Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the long-term Fibonacci level at 103.664 is likely to determine the direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index early Tuesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 103.664 will indicate the presence of buyers. The first upside target is a minor pivot at 104.145. Overcoming this level will indicate the buying is getting stronger. This could lead to a retest of last week’s high at 104.605.

Taking out 104.605 could trigger an acceleration to the upside with 105.500 to 105.723 the next major upside target area.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 103.664 will signal the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into 103.090, followed by 102.643.

