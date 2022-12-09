U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Hot PPI Data Fails to Confirm Federal Reserve Pivot

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is putting in a mixed performance against a basket of major currencies early Friday shortly after the release of hotter than expected U.S producer price data (PPI). The greenback initially retreated on the news then erased those earlier losses when Treasury yields rose.

The price action suggests brewing uncertainty before Tuesday’s U.S. consumer inflation report and Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy statement, interest rate decision and economic projections.

The PPI data is not likely to alter expectations of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Fed on Dec. 14, but it could lift the level of the terminal or Fed’s end rate. It could also extend the length of the rate hikes.

At 14:12 GMT, the December U.S. Dollar Index futures contract is trading 104.800, up 0.044 or +0.04%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) is at $28.36, up $0.06 or +0.19%.

Friday’s early volatility came after November’s producer price index showed higher-than-expected wholesale prices, which rose 0.3% last month and 7.4% over the previous year. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, also topped expectations.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily December US Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 105.800 will change the main trend to up. A move through 103.935 will signal a resumption of the downtrend.

The minor range is 103.935 to 105.800. The index is currently straddling its pivot at 104.868. The short-term range is 107.150 to 103.935. Its pivot at 105.543 is potential resistance.

The index is also trading inside a major long-term retracement zone at 101.125 to 107.780. Another downside target is the May 27 main bottom at 101.090.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the minor pivot at 104.868 is likely to determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index on Friday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 104.868 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this creates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the nearest main bottom at 103.935. If this level is taken out with conviction then look for the selling to possibly extend into the June 16 main bottom at 102.950.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 104.868 will signal the presence of buyers. This could trigger a move into the short-term pivot at 105.543, followed by the main top at 105.800. Overtaking this level will change the main trend to up and could trigger an acceleration to the upside.

