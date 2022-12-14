U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Greenback Weakens Despite Fed’s Hawkish Tone

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading near a 6-month low against a basket of major currencies late Wednesday as Treasury yields dipped, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by half a percentage point, the move widely anticipated by financial markets.

The Fed also projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth.

At 19:30 GMT, March U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 103.165, down 0.402 or -0.39%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) is trading $28.00, down $0.13 or -0.48%.

Along with the increase came an indication that officials expect to keep rates higher through next year, with no reductions until 2024. The expected “terminal rate,” or point where officials expect to end the rate hikes, was put at 5.1%, according to the FOMC’s “dot plot” of individual members’ expectations.

Short-Term Outlook

The move in the U.S. Dollar surprised some traders because the Fed’s tone was hawkish in my opinion especially since a majority of FOMC members are now viewing 5.25 as an appropriate peak for rates in this tightening cycle.

Traders will now turn their focus to Thursday’s meetings of the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, where consensus is also for a 50 basis point rate hike. The Swiss National Bank also meets Thursday.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily March US Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 102.702 will reaffirm the downtrend. A move through 105.445 will change the main trend to up.

The market is also trading on the weak side of a key retracement zone at 103.664 to 105.723.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 103.567 will determine the direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 103.567 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to extend into the June 16 main bottom at 102.702. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the downside with the May 24 main bottom at 101.00 the next target.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 105.567 will signal the presence of buyers. Overtaking the Fibonacci level at 103.664 could set up the index for a higher opening on Thursday.

