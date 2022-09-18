U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Greenback Weakens as Yields Surprisingly Turn Lower

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar closed slightly higher against a basket of major currencies on Friday after posting a volatile two-sided trade. The index surged early in the session as Treasury yields rose on aggressive Fed rate hike expectations, but retreated late in the day when yields reversed lower.

On Friday, December U.S. Dollar Index futures settled at 109.506, up 0.0540 or +0.05%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $29.40, unchanged.

Yields Spike Higher then Reverse Lower

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Friday after a wild week that saw a dramatic spike across different time maturities.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond was down less than 1 basis point to 3.869%. The yield climbed above 3.9% earlier in the day, a level it had not seen since Nov. 1, 2007. The 2-year Treasury is highly sensitive to policy decisions as it is widely recognized as an indicator of how investors think central bank policy will develop in the near future, according to CNBC.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily December U.S. Dollar Index

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 110.480 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 107.450 will change the main trend to down.

The minor range is 107.450 to 109.995. Its retracement zone at 108.723 to 108.422 is the nearest support. The major support is the long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780.

Short-Term Outlook

Trader reaction to 109.600 is likely to determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index futures contract early Monday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 109.600 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of 109.995. Overtaking this level could trigger an acceleration to the downside with the next target the September 7 main top at 110.480.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 109.600 will signal the presence of sellers. If this move generates enough downside momentum then look for selling to possibly extend into the minor retracement zone at 108.723 to 108.422.

With the main trend up, look for buyers to come in on the first test of 108.723 to 108.422. If this area fails then look for the selling to possibly extend into the major support at 107.780. This is the last potential support before a pair of main bottoms at 107.450 and 107.265.

