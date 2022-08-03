U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Greenback Gets Bump from Less-Dovish Fed Comments

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading flat against a basket of major currencies early Wednesday after posting a dramatic reversal to the upside the previous session, following the test of a one-month low. The move was fueled by comments from high ranking Federal Reserve officials talking up the potential for further, aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 08:52 GMT, September U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 106.115, up 0.011 or 0.01%. On Tuesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.41, up $0.23 or +0.80%.

Since the July 27 Fed meeting, traders have been pricing in the possibility the central bank will curtail its aggressive rate hike plans. The dollar had been retreating because of a drop in Treasury yields to their lowest levels since April. That thought may have changed on Tuesday after comments from Fed officials.

A trio of Federal Reserve officials from across the policy spectrum signaled on Tuesday that they and their colleagues remain resolute and “completely united” on getting U.S. interest rates up to a level that will more significantly curb economic activity and put a dent in the highest inflation since the 1980s.

Furthermore, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Tuesday that he still thinks the economy can avoid a recession, even though he expects the central bank will need to keep hiking rates to control inflation.

We may not see the U.S. Dollar Index rise to new multi-year highs over the short-run, but the Fed comments may be enough to slow down the selling, or even encourage short-covering and new buying.

Furthermore, the financial markets bumped up the odds of a more aggressive rate hike in September. Traders now see a chance of about 44% that the Fed will hike by another 75 basis points at its next meeting in September.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 104.920 will change the main trend to down. A move through 109.140 will signal a resumption of the uptrend.

The minor trend is down. A trade through 107.300 will change the minor trend to up. This will confirm the shift in momentum.

On Tuesday, the index posted a closing price reversal bottom. The chart pattern was confirmed earlier today. This led to a shift in momentum.

The main range is 101.170 to 109.140. Its retracement zone at 105.155 to 104.215 is support. This zone stopped the selling at 104.920 on Tuesday.

The intermediate range is 103.200 to 109.140. Its retracement zone is 106.180 to 105.480.

The key area to watch is a support cluster at 105.480 to 105.155.

On the upside, resistance is a pair of minor 50% levels at 106.645 and 107.030, followed by the long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the 50% level at 106.180 is likely to determine the direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 106.180 will indicate the presence of buyers. This could lead to a labored rally with the nearest upside targets a pair of minor pivots at 106.645, 107.030 and a minor top at 107.300.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 106.180 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a break into a Fibonacci level at 105.480, followed by a 50% level at 105.155 and a main bottom at 104.920.

A trade through 104.920 will change the main trend to down, but the Fibonacci level at 104.215 is likely the trigger point for an acceleration to the downside.

