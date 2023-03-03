U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Gains Limited as Traders Re-Evaluate Fed Policy

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar fell on Friday against a basket of currencies as Treasury yields declined from multi-month highs as traders took profits to re-evaluate Federal Reserve policy. Analysts also said the market has for the most part priced in the prospect of a higher terminal fed funds rate after the recent run of upbeat U.S. economic data.

Traders also think the dollar’s gains will be limited because the Federal Reserve is likely to stop raising rates before the European Central Bank (ECB) hits its end rate.

On Friday, the March U.S. Dollar Index settled at 104.488, down .5070 or -0.49%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $28.33, down $0.09 or -0.33%.

The trading was volatile on Friday with sellers coming in on the opening after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Thursday that “slow and steady is going to be the appropriate course of action,” despite new labor figures adding to the recent run of strong data.

However, the greenback briefly cut losses after data showed the U.S. services sector grew at a steady pace in February, with new orders and employment rising to more than one-year highs. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Friday its non-manufacturing PMI dipped to 55.1 from a reading of 55.2 in January.

Daily March US Dollar Technical Analysis

Daily March U.S. Dollar Index

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum is trending lower. A trade through 105.320 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 104.045 will change the main trend to down.

On the upside, the nearest resistance is a long-term 50% level at 105.723. On the downside, the closest support is a long-term Fibonacci level at 103.664.

The market spent most of Friday’s session straddling a pair of 50% levels at 104.503 and 104.683.

Daily March US Dollar Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the pair of 50% levels at 104.503 and 104.683 is going to set the tone early next week.

Look for the upside bias to resume on a sustained move over 104.683. Watch for a downside bias to develop on a sustained move under 104.503.

The major target for counter-trend sellers is the long-term Fibonacci level at 103.664. A sustained move under this level could signal the start of an extended sell-off.

