U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – ECB Rate Hike Expectations Weighing on Greenback

The U.S. Dollar is trading flat against a basket of major currencies early Wednesday as traders continue to monitor the outcome of the mid-term elections while bracing for Thursday’s U.S. consumer inflation report that could have a major impact of the size of the Fed’s December interest rate hike.

At 05:12 GMT, December U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 109.540, down 0.002 or -0.00%. On Tuesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $29.52, down $0.14 or -0.47%.

Dollar Index Tumbles Amid Tighter US Government Bond Yields, German Bund Yield Spread

On Tuesday, the dollar slid as rising German bond yields strengthened the Euro. This moved the futures market because the single-currency represents about 57% of the index.

A steady climb in German bond yields weakened the dollar on expectations of further European Central Bank tightening, which cut the spread with Treasury yields, said Marc Chandler, chief market speculation at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Looking Ahead to CPI Report

Today’s lack of volatility suggests Forex investors are downplaying the outcome of the elections since the results shouldn’t have that much of an impact on monetary and fiscal policy. What traders are likely to react to is Thursday’s U.S. consumer inflation report because this will influence Fed or monetary policy.

Thursday’s headline CPI number is expected to fall slightly to 7.9% annually, a small change from September’s year-over-year increase of 8.2%. The Core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components of the measure, is projected to come in at 6.5%, little changed from 6.6% last month.

As of Tuesday’s close, the CME’s Fedwatch tool is predicting there is a 56.8% chance the central bank will raise its benchmark rate by 50 basis points and a 43.2% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily December U.S. Dollar Index

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 109.240 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. A move through 113.045 will change the main trend to up.

The main range is 104.150 to 114.745. The index is currently straddling the upper level of its retracement zone at 109.448 to 108.197.

On the upside, resistance is a short-term retracement zone at 110.237 to 111.098.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the main 50% level at 109.448 is likely to determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar on Wednesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 109.448 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a short-covering rally into the short-term Fibonacci level at 110.237. Overtaking this level will indicate the buying is getting stronger with 111.098 the next likely target price.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 109.448 will signal the presence of sellers. If this move attracts enough sellers then look for the selling to possibly extend into the major support cluster at 108.197 to 107.780.

