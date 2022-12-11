U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Critical CPI Report Key to Week Ahead as Fed Meets

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar posted a slight gain against a basket of major currencies on Friday after U.S. producer inflation (PPI) came in hotter than expected.

Volume was on the light side as many of the major players took the report in stride as they braced for next Tuesday’s U.S. consumer inflation (CPI) report that tends to carry more weight than the PPI data. It’s also the last major economic data Fed officials will get to see before they begin their two-day monetary policy meeting later in the day.

On Friday, December U.S. Dollar Index futures settled at 104.799, up 0.043 or +0.04%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.36, up $0.06 or +0.19%.

PPI Stats

The U.S. producer price index (PPI) rose 0.3 percent in November, above the 0.2 percent consensus, for a 7.4 percent year-on-year increase, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

The PPI excluding food, energy and trade services rose 0.3 percent, also topping market estimates.

Dollar Edges Up Against Euro

The Euro fell 0.21% to the Dollar, but the British Pound rose 0.27%. The Dollar/Yen lost 0.06% but the Canadian Dollar gained 0.38%.

Short-Term Outlook

The rise in the PPI came as a surprise, but is not likely to derail the Fed’s expected plan to raise rates 50 basis points after increasing its benchmark by 75 basis points for four consecutive meetings. However, there is still uncertainty over when the Fed will stop raising rates and at what level rates would peak.

The consumer price index will be closely watched on Tuesday. It is expected to show that inflation is trending lower.

A stronger-than-expected reading will cause chaos in the market that should send the U.S. Dollar higher against its peers. When combined with the surprisingly strong Non-Farm Payrolls, services and factory reports, it could mean the Fed will have to maintain its aggressive policy stance.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 105.800 will change the main trend to up. A move through 103.935 will signal a resumption of the downtrend.

The nearest resistance is a minor pivot at 104.868, followed by 105.543. The major resistance is 107.780

The closest support is the June 16 main bottom at 102.950.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the minor pivot t 104.868 is likely to set the early tone on Monday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 104.868 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this creates enough downside momentum then look for a test of the main bottom at 103.935. Taking out this level will likely extend the selling into 102.950.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 104.868 will signal the presence of buyers. This could trigger a quick rally into 105.543, followed by 105.800.

Taking out 105.800 will change the main trend to up. This could trigger an acceleration to the upside with 107.150 the next target, followed by at resistance cluster at 107.780 – 107.895.

