U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Cooler CPI Data Leads to Test of Major Support at 107.780

The U.S. Dollar plunged against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after a government report showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in October. The move drove speculative bets on the possibility the Federal Reserve may get less aggressive with future interest rate hikes, making the U.S. Dollar a less-attractive investment.

Inflation Rises Less than Expected

The consumer price index rose 0.4% in October to match the prior month’s increase, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would advance 0.6%.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the so-called Core CPI increased 0.3% on a month-over-month basis after gaining 0.6% in September.

On Thursday, December U.S. Dollar Index futures settled at 108.092, down 2.3680 or -2.19%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $29.08, down $0.67 or -2.25%.

Treasury Yields Plunge; Traders Increase Bets on 50 Basis Point Rate Hike

After the release of the data, U.S. Treasuries rose sharply, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note below the key 4.00% level. Yields posted their biggest single-day loss since March 2009. This move weighed on the U.S. Dollar.

At the end of the session, Fed funds futures priced in a drop in expectations for the U.S. central bank’s peak target rate, which fell below 5%. Additionally, the likelihood of a 50-basis-point rate hike by the Fed instead of a 75-basis-point increase in December rose to 71.5%.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. The downtrend was reaffirmed on Thursday when sellers took out 109.240. A trade through 110.890 will change the main trend to up.

The major support is the long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780.

On the upside, the nearest resistance is the Fibonacci level at 108.197, followed by the 50% level at 109.448.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to the pair of Fibonacci levels at 107.780 and 108.197 is likely to determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index early Friday.

Look for a counter-trend rally to develop on a sustained move over 108.197 with 109.448 the next likely target.

The downtrend is likely to continue on a sustained move under 107.780 with 107.50 and 107.265 the next likely targets. The latter is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the downside.

