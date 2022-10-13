U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Closes Lower as Euro, Sterling Post Solid Gains

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Thursday in a volatile trading session that saw the market spike higher following a hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation report then close lower as some investors determined the initial response was an overreaction to the news.

Data showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressure continued to escalate, cementing expectations that the Fed will deliver another 75-basis-point (bps) rate increase on November 2.

The U.S. government reported that U.S. consumer prices increased 8.2% after rising 8.3% in August.

On Thursday, the December U.S. Dollar Index futures contract settled at 112.253, down 0.971 or -0.87%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $30.24, down $0.21 or -0.69%.

Euro, Sterling Lead the Charge

Helping to put some pressure on the greenback was a rebound in the Euro. Europe’s single currency may have rallied from lows after a Reuters report, citing four sources, said European Central Bank staff see the need for fewer rate hikes than markets now estimate to tame inflation. That suggested that the situation in the Euro Zone may not be as dire as many thought.

Additionally, the Sterling posted steep gains against the dollar after reports of a possible U-turn by the U.K. government on its fiscal plans.

Sky News reported on Thursday that the British government is discussing making changes to its fiscal plan announced last month and looking at which parts of the tax-cutting package might be ditched in a further U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss. Daily December U.S. Dollar Index

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum has been trending lower since the formation of the closing price reversal top on September 28. Yesterday’s closing price reversal top may have solidified the shift in momentum.

A trade through 114.745 will reaffirm the uptrend. A move through 109.965 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is also down. This is further confirmation of downtrending momentum. A trade through 113.850 will change the minor trend to up.

The minor range is 109.075 to 114.745. Its 50% level at 111.910 is support.

The short-term range is 107.450 to 114.745. Its 50% level at 111.098 is additional support.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 112.935 is likely to determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index early Friday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 112.935 will indicate the presence of sellers. The first downside target is 111.910. Taking out this level could lead to a test of 111.098.

The pivot at 111.098 is the last potential support before the 109.965 main bottom.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 112.935 will signal the presence of buyers. If this creates enough upside momentum then look for a retest of the minor top at 113.850. Taking out this level could trigger an acceleration into the main top at 114.745, followed by the August 6, 2002 main top at 115.090.

