U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Bulls Dump Greenback on Slower Rate Hike Fears

The U.S. Dollar fell sharply against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a government report showed the country’s jobless rate rose more than expected in October, raising the prospect of a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes in the coming months.

On Friday, the December U.S. Dollar Index settled at 110.774, down 2.030 or -1.83%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $29.82, down $0.58 or -1.91%.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate increased to 3.7 percent in October from 3.5 percent in September. The unemployment rate was forecast to inch up to 3.6 percent.

Non-Farm Payroll employment jumped by 261,000 jobs in October after surging by an upwardly revised 315,000 jobs in September. Economists had expected employment to climb by 200,000 jobs.

In other news, speculation about a possible loosening of the “zero-COVID” strategy in China also weighed on the safe-haven currency.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily December US Dollar Index

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum is trending lower.

A trade through 110.260 will change the main trend to down. A more through 113.045 will signal a resumption of the uptrend.

The intermediate range is 107.450 to 114.745. The index is currently testing its retracement zone at 111.098 to 110.237.

The short-term range is 114.745 to 109.365. Its retracement zone at 112.055 to 112.690 is the nearest resistance area.

The main range is 104.150 to 114.745. Its retracement zone at 109.448 to 108.197 is support. This area stopped the selling on October 27 at 109.365.

The major support is the long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 111.098 is likely to determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index early Monday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 111.098 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this creates enough upside momentum then look for a near-term surge into 112.055 – 112.690.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 111.098 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a break into the support cluster at 110.260 – 110.237. If this area fails then look for the selling to possibly extend into the next support cluster at 109.448 – 109.365.

