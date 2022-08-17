U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Bulls Betting on Strong Retail Numbers, Hawkish Fed

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is edging lower against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, shortly before the release of the U.S. Retail Sales report at 12:30 GMT. Later in the session, the Fed will release the minutes of its July policy meeting at 18:00 GMT. Both reports should offer clues to investors about the size of the next Fed rate hike on September 21.

At 05:59 GMT, the September U.S. Dollar Index is trading $106.270, down $0.118 or -0.11%. On Tuesday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $28.48, down $0.02 or 0.07%.

Dollar Erases Consumer Inflation Report Loss

The U.S. Dollar is trading higher than it was a week ago when it plunged following the release of a softer-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation report that shifted the odds of the next Fed rate hike from 75 basis points to 50 basis points.

This move suggests that even though the financial futures market is pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike, U.S. Dollar traders may be leaning toward a supersized rate hike. The dollar has also been receiving some support from safe-haven buying due to fears of a global recession.

Weak Retail Data Won’t Be as Bearish as Dovish Minutes

The direction of the U.S. Dollar is likely to be determined by the direction of Treasury yields following the release of the U.S. retail sales report at 12:30 GMT and the minutes of the Fed’s July meeting at 18:00 GMT.

A bullish retail sales report is likely to drive up Treasury yields and the chances of a 75 basis point rate hike in September. This would be good news for U.S. Dollar bulls. Weak data will drive the Dollar lower, but losses could be limited because of the upcoming Fed minutes.

Given the recent hawkish comments from several Fed officials, I expect the Fed minutes to confirm that policymakers will continue to raise rates aggressively until inflation reaches the mandated 2% level.

A bearish surprise for the Dollar will be the news that the Fed discussed pulling back on its aggressive rate hiking scheme out of fear of a recession. Daily September U.S. Dollar Index

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. The trend turned up on Tuesday when buyers took out the last main top at 106.810. A trade through 104.515 will change the main trend to down.

The short-term range is 109.140 to 104.515. Its 50% level at 106.830 is resistance. This level stopped the rally on Tuesday.

The major resistance is the long-term Fibonacci level at 107.780.

The new minor range is 104.515 to 106.840. Its minor pivot at 105.675 is the nearest support. The major support zone is 105.155 to 104.215.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 106.510 is likely to determine the direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 106.510 will indicate the presence of buyers. This could trigger a rally into the resistance cluster at 106.830 – 106.840. The latter is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside with 107.30 and 107.780 the next targets.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 106.510 will signal the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the pivot at 105.675. If this fails then look for a move into the major support zone at 105.155 to 104.215. For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.



This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.