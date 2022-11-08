U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Bears Hoping for Republican Election Sweep

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is edging higher against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday as investors brace for the results of today’s mid-term elections and Thursday’s U.S. inflation figures.

At 11:29 GMT, December U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 110.280, up 0.287 or +0.26%. On Monday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $29.66, down $0.17 or -0.57%.

Today, Americans will be spending time at the polls in an election that could see the Republicans take control of both the House and Senate. However, due to a number of procedures, the final results may not be clear for days.

Meanwhile, the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) inflation data for October will be released on Thursday. This report will give investors a chance to scrutinize the information and assess its potential impact on Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

Republican Victory Could Weigh on Dollar

With Republicans gaining momentum, the Democrats could lose control of the House, Senate or both. This is expected to make policymaking more difficult because they would most likely vote against anything that progresses President Biden’s agenda.

Republican control over Congress could weigh on the dollar initially, according to historical data. Treasurys could rise if the Republicans sweep the House and Senate, weighing on yields. A Democrat victory would be dollar positive.

Economic Data

The economic data is relatively scarce on Tuesday. The NFIB Small Business Index just came in as expected at 91.3, down from 92.1. The IBD/TIPP Optimism Index is expected to come in at 41.5, down slightly from the previously reported 41.6.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 109.365 will reaffirm the downtrend. A move through 113.045 will change the main trend to up.

The intermediate range is 107.450 to 114.745. The market is currently straddling the lower level of its retracement zone at 111.098 to 110.237.

On the upside, the short-term retracement zone at 112.055 to 112.690 is potential resistance. On the downside, the main retracement zone support comes in at 109.448 to 108.197.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 110.237 is likely to determine the direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 110.237 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this creates enough upside momentum then look for a surge into the 50% level at 111.098.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 110.237 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a quick break into the support cluster at 109.448 to 109.365. The latter is a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the downside.

