U.S. Dollar ETF (UUP) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF UUP is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 18.2% from its 52-week low of $24.70 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

UUP in Focus

The underlying Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return is a rules-based index composed solely of long U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts that trade on the ICE futures exchange. The ETF charges 78 basis points in fees.

Why the Move?

The Fed will likely hike rates by 50 basis points in September amid higher inflation and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll. Traders are now pricing in around a 46.5% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September and a 53.5% chance of a 50-bp increase following recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials. This has boosted the strength of the greenback.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 18.60. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.







Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.