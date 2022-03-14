U.S. Dollar ETF (USDU) Hits a 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish ETF USDU is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 7.96% from its 52-week low price of $24.88/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

USDU in Focus

This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish ETF seeks to provide total returns, before expenses, that exceed the performance of the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index. It charges 50 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The U.S. dollar is often considered as a safe-haven asset. Hence, the currency has been rallying amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Plus, the Fed is likely to hike rates this month to quell inflation. The Fed move will likely strengthen the greenback further.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 6.00, which gives cues of a further rally.

