U.S. Dollar (DXY) Tests New Lows After PPI Report

Key Insights

Producer Prices unexpectedly declined in July.

Traders rushed to sell the American currency and pushed DXY towards new lows.

It remains to be seen whether Fed will be too dovish at the next meeting as oil prices have started to rebound.

U.S. Dollar Remains Under Pressure

U.S. Dollar Index gained additional downside momentum after the U.S. released Producer Prices report for July. The report indicated that Producer Prices declined by 0.5% month-over-month, compared to analyst consensus which called for growth of 0.2%. Core Producer Prices increased by 0.2%.

The FedWatch Tool indicates that there is a 65.5% probability of a 50 bps rate hike at the next Fed meeting. Yesterday’s inflation reports and today’s PPI data pushed the probability of a 75 bps hike to lower levels.

A less aggressive Fed is bearish for the U.S. dollar, which gained a lot of ground against a broad basket of currencies in 2022.

The U.S. has also released Initial Jobless Claims report, which indicated that 262,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week. The report was mostly in line with the analyst consensus and had no impact on market action.

New Lows Ahead?

The recent inflation data missed analyst expectations, and traders rushed to sell the U.S. dollar, betting that Fed will be more dovish.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Fed will be too dovish as inflation remains at high levels. Lower oil prices were the main contributor to recent developments on the inflation front, but it is not clear whether WTI oil will settle below the $90 level. Thus, inflation may stay at high levels.

Anyway, the bulls have suffered a strong blow, so the U.S. dollar will clearly need strong catalysts to break the current downside trend. In case DXY manages to settle below 104.65, it will gain additional downside momentum and head towards the major support level at 104.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.