U.S. Dollar (DXY) Is Losing Ground As Traders Prepare For First Comments From Jackson Hole

Key Insights

Traders remain cautious as Jackson Hole Symposium begins.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD are trying to rebound.

USD/CAD may get back above 1.2950 if the pullback in WTI oil continues.

U.S. GDP Growth Rate Report Exceeds Expectations

U.S. Dollar Index is losing some ground after the release of the second estimate on the second-quarter GDP Growth Rate report. The report indicated that U.S. GDP declined by 0.6% quarter-over-quarter, compared to analyst consensus which called for a decline of 0.8%.

Initial Jobless Claims report showed that 243,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week, compared to analyst consensus of 253,000. There are no signs of trouble in the job market, which is bullish for the U.S. dollar.

Traders will remain focused on the Jackson Hole Symposium. It remains to be seen whether we will hear market-moving commentary today. Tomorrow, markets will certainly react to Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech.

EUR/USD Tries To Settle Above 1.0000

EUR/USD made an attempt to settle above the 1.0000 level after Germany released better-than-expected economic reports.

The final reading of Germany’s second-quarter GDP Growth Rate report indicated that GDP grew by 0.1%, compared to analyst consensus of 0.0%. Ifo Business Climate declined from 88.7 in July to 88.5 in August, compared to analyst consensus of 86.8.

EUR/USD has already made several attempts to settle above the 1.0000 level in recent trading sessions but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum. In case EUR/USD stays below this important level, it will move back towards the recent lows near 0.9900.

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is also trying to rebound. The fate of this rebound attempt will depend on the comments from Jackson Hole as the British pound does not have strong positive catalysts.

Commodity-Related Currencies Gain Some Ground Against U.S. Dollar

AUD/USD and NZD/USD moved higher as traders reacted to positive developments in many commodity markets. However, the recent pullback in WTI oil limited upside for commodity-related currencies.

USD/CAD settled below 1.2950 and made an attempt to settle below the 1.2900 level. However, the recent developments in oil markets put some pressure on the Canadian dollar. In case WTI oil continues to move lower, USD/CAD may move back above the 1.2950 level.

USD/JPY Stays Close To The 137 Level

USD/JPY is losing some ground while traders are waiting for comments from Jackson Hole Symposium.

This year, the Japanese yen lost its safe-haven status due to dovish policy of BoJ, so bulls will need significant catalysts to push the yen higher.

