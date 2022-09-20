U.S. Dollar (DXY) Gains Ground As Traders Bet On Hawkish Fed

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

U.S. dollar is gaining ground as Treasury yields rise.

EUR/USD is stuck near the 1.0000 level as traders are not ready for big moves ahead of the Fed Interest Rate Decision.

USD/JPY managed to get out of the recent trading range.

U.S. Dollar Index Tries To Settle Above 110

U.S. dollar is moving higher as traders continue to prepare for the Fed Interest Rate Decision, which will be released tomorrow.

The FedWatch Tool indicates that there is a 82% probability of a 75 bps rate hike. The market’s view on the upcoming rate hike has stabilized in recent trading sessions. Not surprisingly, the U.S. Dollar Index has found itself in a range between the support at 109.50 and the resistance at 110.20.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields keep moving higher, and the yield of 2-year Treasuries is trying to settle above the 4.00% level. In case this attempt is successful, the American currency may get more support.

EUR/USD Stays Glued To The 1.0000 Level

EUR/USD remains stuck near the 1.0000 level as traders wait for the outcome of the Fed meeting.

Today, the U.S. released Building Permits and Housing Starts reports. The reports indicated that Housing Starts increased by 12.2% month-over-month in August, while Building Permits declined by 10%.

Most likely, the reports will not have a significant impact on EUR/USD dynamics as traders remain focused on the Fed.

GBP/USD Moves Back To 1.1400

GBP/USD is currently trying to settle below the 1.1400 level as the British pound remains under pressure.

There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the UK today, so traders will stay focused on general market sentiment.

Yesterday’s rebound in riskier assets was short-lived, and demand for safe-haven assets stays strong, which is bearish for the pound.

NZD/USD Tests New Lows

NZD/USD is currently trying to settle below the 0.5900 level as commodity-related currencies remain under strong pressure.

AUD/USD has recently moved below the 0.6700 level, while USD/CAD is testing the resistance at 1.3340.

Strong dollar and recession fears serve as the key catalysts for the recent moves in commodity-related currencies.

USD/JPY Breaks Out Of The Recent Trading Range

USD/JPY has recently managed to get above the resistance at 143.60 and is trying to gain additional upside momentum.

USD/JPY has traded in the 142.70 – 143.60 range in recent trading sessions. In case USD/JPY settles above 143.60, it wil move towards the next resistance level, which is located near 144.50. A move above this level will push USD/JPY towards the resistance at 145.00.

On the support side, a move below 143.60 will push USD/JPY back into the previous 142.70 – 143.60 range. In case USD/JPY declines below the support at 142.70, it will head towards the next support level at 142.00.

