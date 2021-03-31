U.S. dollar crowns best quarter since June 2018 with one-year high vs yen
NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Wednesday, hitting a one-year high versus the yen and multi-month peaks with other currencies as investors bet fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the United States lead a global pandemic recovery.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback against six major currencies, however fell 0.1% to 93.189 =USD. But it posted its biggest quarterly gain since June 2018, up 3.56%.
The index rose as far as 93.439, the highest in almost five months. It has climbed from close to 90 at the start of March, on course for its best month since July 2019.
The greenback held its gains following data showing the U.S. economy added more than 500,000 private sector jobs in February.
U.S. private payrolls increased by 517,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday, slightly lower than market forecasts. Data for February was revised up to show 176,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 117,000.
"While ADP isn't a reliable gauge of how nonfarm payrolls might fare, it paints an improving picture of the labor market," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, in a research note.
Wall Street economists are forecasting U.S. non-farm payrolls, due on Friday, of 647,000.
"Given markets' lofty expectations for March hiring, seen up by 650,000, the dollar could fall prey to the buy the rumor of good news and sell on the fact," he added.
The dollar set a one-year top of 110.97 yen JPY=EBS and was last up 0.33% at 110.71 yen. For the quarter, the dollar posted gains of more than &%, its best performance since December 2016.
The euro, meanwhile, fell to a five month low versus the dollar at $1.1702, but was last up 0.12% at $1.1730 EUR=EBS. On the quarter, the euro was on track for its weakest showing since September 2019.
The dollar has been supported overall by a surge in U.S. bond yields, which make the currency more attractive as an investment.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR jumped to a one-year high of 1.776% on Tuesday.
"With U.S. Treasuries meaningfully under pressure yesterday, the environment is clearly supportive for the U.S. dollar, particularly as Europe continues to battle with a third Covid wave," said ING's global head of markets, Chris Turner, in a note to clients.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced his long awaited infrastructure plan late in the day, outlining sweeping use of government power to reshape the world's largest economy and counter China's rise in a $2 trillion-plus proposal that has been met with swift political resistance.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin briefly topped $59,000, trying to close the distance to the record peak at $61,781.83 set earlier this month. It was last up 0.27% at $58,986 BTC=BTSP. It gained 103% in the quarter featuring wider adoption by investors and corporations and increasing focus on its use in commercial payments.
PayPal Holdings PYPL.O said Tuesday it launched a "Checkout with Crypto" service, which will allow U.S. users to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay online merchants worldwide, adding to the growing global acceptance of the digital tokens on both Wall Street and Main Street.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 5:25PM (2125 GMT)
Description
RIC
Last
U.S. Close Previous Session
Pct Change
YTD Pct Change
High Bid
Low Bid
Dollar index
=USD
93.1730
93.2350
-0.06%
3.547%
+93.4390
+92.9820
Euro/Dollar
EUR=EBS
$1.1726
$1.1730
-0.01%
-4.00%
+$1.1730
+$1.1728
Dollar/Yen
JPY=EBS
110.7100
110.7100
+0.01%
+7.16%
+110.7100
+110.7200
Euro/Yen
EURJPY=
129.84
129.87
-0.02%
+2.30%
+129.8800
+129.8600
Dollar/Swiss
CHF=EBS
0.9436
0.9437
-0.01%
+6.66%
+0.9436
+0.9435
Sterling/Dollar
GBP=D3
$1.3779
$1.3781
-0.03%
+0.83%
+$1.3779
+$1.3771
Dollar/Canadian
CAD=D3
1.2558
1.2563
+0.00%
-1.35%
+1.2563
+1.2562
Aussie/Dollar
AUD=D3
$0.7596
$0.7594
+0.00%
-1.28%
+$0.7597
+$0.0000
Euro/Swiss
EURCHF=
1.1067
1.1070
-0.03%
+2.41%
+1.1069
+1.1068
Euro/Sterling
EURGBP=
0.8507
0.8510
-0.04%
-4.81%
+0.8512
+0.8509
NZ Dollar/Dollar
NZD=D3
$0.6982
$0.6984
-0.03%
-2.77%
+$0.6984
+$0.6982
Dollar/Norway
NOK=D3
8.4980
8.5570
+0.00%
-0.35%
+0.0000
+0.0000
Euro/Norway
EURNOK=
10.0270
10.0280
-0.01%
-4.20%
+10.0370
+10.0140
Dollar/Sweden
SEK=
8.7216
8.7282
-0.01%
+6.41%
+8.7329
+8.7230
Euro/Sweden
EURSEK=
10.2312
10.2327
-0.01%
+1.54%
+10.2435
+10.2394
World FX rateshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
