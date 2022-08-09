U.S. Dollar Continues To Slide Ahead Of Inflation Reports

Key Insights

The American currency is moving lower while traders make their final bets ahead of the release of inflation data on Wednesday.

Analysts expect that inflation will start to cool down.

The market believes that the Fed will raise the rate by 75 bps at the next meeting, but such expectations do not provide enough support to the U.S. dollar.

U.S. Dollar Is Losing Ground

U.S. dollar remains under pressure while traders prepare for the release of the U.S. inflation data on Wednesday.

The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the U.S. dollar against a broad basket of currencies, has managed to settle below the 20 EMA at 106.30 and is trying to get below the 106 level.

Treasury yields are moving higher, but this move does not provide enough support to the American currency. According to FedWatch Tool, there is a 69.5% probability of a 75 bps rate hike at the Fed next meeting in September. However, traders are not ready to rush into U.S. dollar longs ahead of the important inflation reports.

Inflation Rate Is Expected To Decline To 8.7%

Analysts expect that inflation will start to cool down after touching highs at 9.1% in June. Inflation Rate is expected to increase by just 0.2% month-over-month. On a year-over-year basis, Inflation Rate is expected to reach the 8.7% level. Core Inflation Rate is projected to increase from 5.9% in June to 6.1% in July.

While the markets believe that the Fed will raise the rate by 75 bps to fight inflation, analysts think that inflation will start to cool down. This is not surprising as the price of WTI oil has started to fall in June, and prices steadily declined in July.

It is not clear whether lower-than-expected inflation will have a major impact on market expectations regarding the pace of the rate hike. The current consensus is that the Fed will be aggressive as the situation in the job market remains healthy.

At the same time, lower-than expected inflation may still trigger a sell-off in the U.S. dollar. It should be noted that higher-than-expected inflation would be shocking as most analysts count on lower oil prices to transfer into lower inflation.

