U.S. dollar bounces vs yen, Swiss franc, lifted by stimulus hopes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - The dollar posted sharp gains on Tuesday against the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, rebounding from the prior day's huge losses, as investors hoped global monetary policymakers will launch further stimulus plans to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. stock market also rebounded Treasury yields rose across the board, as the market anticipated a news conference by U.S. President Donald Trump on economic measures in response to the virus. Also, indications of further stimulus efforts by some governments helped steady the market after Monday's gyrations.

Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, said the dollar's "cautiously improved tone today largely mirrors broader markets that anticipate tax cuts and other fiscal steps from the Trump administration to help ease the economic blow from the virus."

Some analysts said it was too early to predict a floor for the dollar, which plunged on Monday after an energy price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered the biggest daily rout in oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War, and Treasury yields dropped further.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.5% to 96.448=USD. It rose 2.7% against the yen to 105.10JPY=EBS, considerably higher than Monday's 101.18 low.

The yen also fell against the euro EURJPY=EBS and the Australian dollar AUDJPY=EBS, after Bank of Japan officials indicated they were ready to ramp up stimulus if necessary, before a policy meeting next week.

The euro dropped 1.4% versus the dollar to $1.1292 EUR=EBS, down from $1.1495 on Monday, its strongest since early January.

The dollar rose 1.5% against the Swiss franc to 0.9388 franc CHF=EBS on Tuesday, recovering after three days of heavy selling pushed it to its lowest in almost five years. Data suggest the Swiss National Bank is now intervening to weaken its currency.

Sterling GBP=D3, meanwhile, fell 1.6% versus the U.S. currency to $1.2910.

Volatility has doubled in FX markets from the levels of late February, reaching its highest since early 2017, according to one index .DBCVIX.

Analysts said FX volatility, which has not jumped to the same extent as in equity markets, could rise further.

Commodity-linked currencies that tumbled on Monday following the crash in oil prices recovered slightly. The Norwegian crown added 1.3% versus the euro to 10.80 EURNOK=D3, away from record lows but still off the 10.4 levels seen last week.

The Canadian dollar slipped 0.5% against the greenback, which rose to C$1.3736CAD=D3.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:59PM (1859 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1294

$1.1447

-1.34%

+0.75%

+1.1458

+1.1287

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.0800

102.3400

+2.68%

-3.46%

+105.2800

+102.0200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

118.70

117.02

+1.44%

-2.67%

+119.3400

+116.8300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9382

0.9250

+1.43%

-3.06%

+0.9398

+0.9247

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2913

1.3131

-1.66%

-2.61%

+1.3132

+1.2896

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3735

1.3701

+0.25%

+5.77%

+1.3796

+1.3608

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6488

0.6586

-1.49%

-7.59%

+0.6613

+0.6464

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0599

1.0578

+0.20%

-2.33%

+1.0646

+1.0576

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8745

0.8720

+0.29%

+3.45%

+0.8780

+0.8682

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6261

0.6334

-1.15%

-7.05%

+0.6359

+0.6245

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.5903

9.5737

+0.17%

+9.25%

+9.6336

+9.4602

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.8436

10.9549

-1.02%

+10.22%

+10.9880

+10.7280

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.5275

9.4385

-0.41%

+1.94%

+9.5452

+9.4175

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7656

10.8095

-0.41%

+2.83%

+10.8131

+10.7190

Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2vKAQj3

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

