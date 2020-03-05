U.S. dollar at 2-month low as traders see more Fed rate cuts

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped to a fresh eight-week low as U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to new troughs and traders bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further, after slashing them by 50 basis points this week in an emergency move to shield the economy from the effects of the coronavirus.

Monetary policy easing in the United States, fueled by worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus, is endangering the dollar's years-long rally and giving a boost to currencies around the world.

On Thursday, the dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six other major currencies, was about 0.8% lower at 96.639, after slipping as low as 96.608, its weakest since Jan. 6.

Money markets were pricing in another 25 basis-point-cut from the current 1% to 1.25% range at the next Fed meeting on March 18-19 and a 50-basis-point cut by April.

"The cuts were emergency, so it's worth wondering, will the Fed strike again like this or will they telegraph another move? It seems like they're willing to help at any point, thus the lack of faith in the buck is understandable," said Juan Perez, senior foreign exchange trader and strategist at Tempus Inc in Washington.

The fast-spreading coronavirus, which emerged late last year in central China, is now in some 80 countries and has killed more than 3,000 worldwide.

Against the Japanese yen JPY=, which tends to attract investors during times of geopolitical or financial stress because Japan is the world’s biggest creditor nation, the dollar fell 1.2% to a six-month low and was last at 106.22 yen.

"Wall Street was down nearly 3% at midsession, while Treasury yields headed to fresh all-time lows, both combining to weigh heavily on the pairing," said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics.

The dollar found little support from data that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market was on solid footing despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, a day after the Bank of Canada delivered its biggest interest rate cut in more than 10 years and signaled it was ready to ease further because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sterling GBP= gained 0.7% against the greenback as expectations waned for an immediate Bank of England rate cut to follow this week's emergency move by the Fed.

Incoming BoE governor Andrew Bailey dampened expectations of an inter-meeting cut late on Wednesday, telling lawmakers the central bank should wait until it has more clarity about the economic hit from the outbreak.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:29 PM (2029 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1214

$1.1134

+0.72%

+0.04%

+1.1218

+1.1120

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.2200

107.5200

-1.21%

-2.43%

+107.7300

+106.2300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

119.14

119.74

-0.50%

-2.30%

+119.9800

+119.1000

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9470

0.9567

-1.01%

-2.15%

+0.9573

+0.9470

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2954

1.2870

+0.65%

-2.30%

+1.2958

+1.2861

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3412

1.3384

+0.21%

+3.28%

+1.3438

+1.3383

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6594

0.6626

-0.48%

-6.08%

+0.6637

+0.6585

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0620

1.0655

-0.33%

-2.14%

+1.0675

+1.0617

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8656

0.8649

+0.08%

+2.40%

+0.8678

+0.8622

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6297

0.6296

+0.02%

-6.52%

+0.6334

+0.6281

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.2901

9.2554

+0.37%

+5.83%

+9.3074

+9.2417

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.4211

10.3060

+1.12%

+5.93%

+10.4258

+10.3006

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4508

9.4777

+0.47%

+1.11%

+9.4899

+9.4379

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6004

10.5510

+0.47%

+1.25%

+10.6020

+10.5370

Major currencies vs dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/39l3Hc2

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

