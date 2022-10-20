U.S. DoJ seeks more details on $8 bln CVS-Signify Health deal

US Markets
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has asked for more details on CVS Health Corp's proposed $8 billion deal to buy Signify Health, the pharmacy chain operator said on Thursday.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has asked for more details on CVS Health Corp's CVS.N proposed $8 billion deal to buy Signify Health SGFY.N, the pharmacy chain operator said on Thursday.

The deal, announced last month, was expected to face a tough antitrust review even though the two companies do not compete directly in any market, according to experts.

The acquisition will enable CVS, one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies, to provide further care management to patients in their homes.

The deal is still expected to close in the first half of 2023, CVS said in a filing.

