U.S. DOJ probes Goodyear's handling of recalled tire - WSJ

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O for its handling of a recalled tire that has been linked to eight deaths and dozens of injuries, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter and documents.

Goodyear did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment. Its shares were down 2% at $11.10 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)

