U.S. DOJ may sue to block JetBlue's $3.8 bln Spirit deal - Bloomberg News

March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to file an anti trust lawsuit to block a $3.8 billion merger between low-cost carriers JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O and Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

