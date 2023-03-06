Commodities
U.S. DOJ may sue to block JetBlue's $3.8 bln Spirit deal - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 06, 2023 — 12:56 pm EST

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to file an anti trust lawsuit to block a $3.8 billion merger between low-cost carriers JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O and Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

